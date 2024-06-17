Projects craving water despite raining in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Although it has been raining in Marathwada, water scarcity persists because water storage for large, small, and medium projects has not yet been significantly replenished. Compared to the annual average for the region, 135 mm of rainfall has been recorded so far. The annual average is 688 mm, and at least 170 mm of rain is expected to be received in June.

By the morning of June 17, 13.1 mm of rain had fallen across all eight districts of Marathwada. Rain gauge figures indicate that Beed, Latur, Nanded, and Parbhani districts have received a fair amount of rain.

Water storage in major dams (in percent)

Jayakwadi: 5.38

Lower Dudhna: 0.59

Yeldari: 27.17

Siddheshwar: 0.00

Majalgaon: 0.00

Manjara: 0.00

Penganga: 27.72

Manar: -22.22

Lower Terna: 13.25

Vishnupuri: 13.65

Sina Kolegaon: 0.00

Total: 11.59

Yellow Alert for Marathwada

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Marathwada, indicating the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms in the region.

Meaning of Alerts:

Red Alert: Issued by the weather department when heavy rainfall is expected. There is a high possibility of flood-like conditions.

Yellow Alert: Indicates that there will be changes in the weather. Citizens are advised to check the weather conditions before going out.

Orange Alert: Signals the possibility of heavy rain. Citizens are advised to take the utmost care when stepping outside.

Why break in rainfall?

The monsoon has arrived in the state, and various regions are experiencing varying high and low amounts of rainfall. However, in Marathwada, the rain has taken a break. This pause is due to the slowdown of winds in the Konkan region. As a result, the temperature is rising, and the humidity level has reached 60 percent. This has made the atmosphere humid, causing the general public to sweat profusely.

Rainfall in the region till date

District ........................ Rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar .... 154 mm

Jalna ........................................ 158 mm

Beed ......................................... 151 mm

Latur ......................................... 180 mm

Dharashiv ............................... 179 mm

Nanded ................................... 68 mm

Parbhani ................................ 120 mm

Hingoli ..................................... 83 mm

Total .................................. 135 mm