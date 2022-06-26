Propagation of Buddhism through providing service to mankind

Manish Gajbhiye

June 26:

Buddhism has spread throughout the world only because of its principles propounded for the welfare of mankind. The work of propagation is continued and many people are accepting the principles. The Supreme Sangh Council of Bangladesh is proving services to the people through the orphanages and the Bhikhu Training Institutes said the 13th Sangh Raja of the Council Dr Jnananshree Mahathera.

The Mahathera interacted with Lokmat Times during his visit to the city. He along with the Bhikhu Sangha visited Ajanta and Ellora Caves and was very impressed with the Monuments.

Propagation through service

He has dedicated his life to the propagation of the sublime message of the Buddha for the happiness of mankind all over Bangladesh as well as in Southeast Asia. He is honored by all Buddhists of Bangladesh and other countries due to his genius of legendary contributions to the revival of Theravada Buddhism in Bengali dialect. He informed that he travelled to countries like Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Burma, Sri Lanka, India, Bhutan and Nepal. He delivered several discourses to the people of these countries and also cleared several of their queries related to Buddhism.

Present situation of Buddhism

Mahathera said, presently there are two types of Buddhism practices in the world, which are Mahayana and Theravada Buddhism. The basic concepts of both of these sects are similar but both have cultural differences. In whichever country, Buddhism has gone, it was assimilated with the local culture of the people.

His vision

The basic theory of Buddhism is to free mankind from ‘Sorrows’ (Dukha). It teaches human beings to discard Mithya (false) life and live a Satya (truthful) life. It can be achieved by assimilating Panchsheel into the lives of the people. Panchsheel should be followed by everyone. Once, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru said that if Panchsheel is followed by everyone, there will be no need to establish Army and Police force. The huge money spent by these departments can be utilized for the welfare of the Mankind.

Dr Ambedkar is a saviour of downtrodden people

The Mahathera mentioned that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was born to make the people free from the Dukha (Sorrows). He is a saviour of downtrodden people. Although he never had the opportunity to meet him personally, the Mahathera said, he always used to read his books and the news appeared in the newspapers about him. He studied various religions and finally chose to embrace Buddhism and his followers also accepted it.