Proper communication, contact and coordination ensures peace in the city

Police, municipal and district administration remain on toes during the festivities

Aurangabad, April 15:

No social or religious festivals were celebrated in two years in the city due to corona. But as the restrictions were lifted, various festivals were celebrated with great enthusiasm. The celebrations passed off in peace as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), district administration and the police administration remained on toes. The city police emphasized contact, communication and coordination, while the municipal corporation deployed the sanitization officials and district administration coordinated with various departments to ensure that the programmes passed off peacefully.

Lord Mahavir and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti were celebrated with great enthusiasm on Thursday. As two occasions arrived on a single day, there was tremendous pressure on the administration. Earlier, Gudi Padwa, Ram Navmi and Mahatma Phule Jayanti were also celebrated with enthusiasm. Processions were taken out in the city. The police administration interacted with the office bearers and organisers of the festival committees and ensured that they followed rules and regulations set by the administration. Hence all the festivities passed peacefully.

Police worked on triad

The police worked on the triad of communication, dialogue and coordination to ensure peaceful celebration of social and religious festivals. The efforts of the police were assisted by the organizers of festival committees. It is the result of the cooperation of all the citizens and the hard work of the police. There will be an emphasis on maintaining peace in future, said Dr Nikhil Gupta, commissioner of police.

City kept clean with meticulous planning

On the occasion of Lord Mahavir and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar jayanti on Thursday, the solid waste management department had already made a meticulous plan. The main route of the procession was already cleaned. The roads were smoothed with asphalt patchwork. Additional lighting was done along the route of the night procession. A total of 25 mobile toilets were provided at various locations. There were 10 toilet blocks. Some workers were absent on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti. The main roads were cleaned on Friday morning with the help of available workers. Therefore, no piles of garbage were seen anywhere, said deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi.

Festival remains peaceful in the district

Social and religious festivals were celebrated in the district as well as in the city. For this, superintendent of police Nimit Goyal, additional superintendent of police Dr Pavan Bansod took special efforts. The police administration had appealed to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in time and in accordance with the rules in coordination with various mandals. Due to the planning, festivals, celebrations and social activities passed peacefully. District rural police also got good cooperation from district collector Sunil Chavan and his team. It was also observed that the police and the district administration coordinated with each other.