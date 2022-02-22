Properties of Pakistan migrants now in custodianship of Central Government

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

Acting upon the orders of the Central Government, five acres and 25 gunthas of land (situated at Hattesinghpura-Katkat Gate) owned by the persons, who has migrated to Pakistan after the partition, has been transferred in the name of the Central Government in the government records. The new property registration (PR) card has been prepared by the City Survey Office (CSO) and very soon the Department of Revenue will update the title in the 7/12 document as well, said the sources.

The properties of people leaving India for Pakistan or other countries after the partition is considered as Enemy Property. A total of six such properties are situated in Hattesinghpura and Chelipura areas. The additional chief secretary

(revenue and forest) has issued a letter ordering the district collector to conduct a survey of enemy properties, demarcate and evaluate them. These properties have to be transferred in the government records in the name of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI). The letter also asks to remove encroachment upon these properties and submit the action taken report to the government.

As per the letter, the details of enemy properties situated in Hattesinghpura and Chelipura along with City Survey Numbers and sizes (mentioned in bracket) are as follows: CTS No. 11602/1 (6,861 square metres), CTS No. 11602/3, 4 and 5 (135 square metres each) and CTS No. 11602/79 (1590 square metres). Two years ago, the district collectorate was ordered to take possession of these properties in one of the meetings by his superiors.

The district collector Sunil Chavan then has issued a letter to the concerned officials for further legal action. Acting upon the orders, the resident deputy collector (RDC) Shashikant Hadgal issued a letter to the CSO and ordered to implement the orders as per the union Home Ministry's letter issued in December 2021 and submit the report.

According to CSO, " The entry of CEPI has been included in the PR Card in one case in 2009. Meanwhile, the office has taken necessary action as per the orders of the government. Meanwhile, the district administration will be taking action regarding the removal of encroachment on 5.25 acres of land."

Will vacate encroachments

The collector said, " The above properties have been registered in the name of CEPI in the PR Card. It was the first phase. In the second phase, we will initiate to remove encroachment upon these properties."