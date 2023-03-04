Property show reactions

Managing director

Chandramauli Properties

The stall of the renowned builders Chandramauli Properties has been erected in the exhibition. A luxurious flats project ‘Pinnacle - 2’ is being established in an extensive area opposite MIT College on Beed By-pass Road, which has 32 2-BHK and 3-BHK flats. The customers are curious to buy spacious flats in a seven storey building. The customers will be given possession of the flats in February, 2024. Announcement about it has been made in this exhibition. Moreover, this project is behind Ramchandra Hall in Dwarkadasnagari in the vicinity of school, college, hospital and mall. The first phase of Pinnacle has been completed successfully, which had 36 flats. The possession of these flats were given in 2022.

Ramesh Nagpal

Director

Nagpal Group

The first generation construction company in the city, Nagpal Group is establishing a commercial project ‘NBCC’ near Swatantraveer Savarkar Chowk in Samarthnagar area. The seven storey building will have offices, showrooms, hospital etc. The eight storey building ‘Palm Lease’ at Shahnoormia Dargah has 32 3-BHK flats. Similarly, in the Midows Hill Must’ in Kanchanwadi has row-houses and flats. In Mitmita, in ‘Medows Hill View Homes’ in five bungalows remaining for sale. SKG Club House is being established near Stadium at Golwadi.

Anilkumar Sancheti

Director

Adinath Infra

The information of the housing projects of Adinath Infra is being provided in the exhibition. These included Deolai’s ‘Umrao Sukhvastu’ luxurious 2-BHK flats project. Out of the total 16 flats, only 4 flats are remaining now. Umrao Suvarnaneel at Deolai has 1-BHK 32 flats. A 3-BHK flats project ‘Suryadarshan’ is at Dashmeshnagar, which has 11 super luxurious flats. The eight storey building ‘Arihant Ambrosia’ near Railway Station Road has 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and 5 BHK super luxurious flats. Several facilities have been provided. Information about ‘Adinath Towers’ at Railway Station area is being provided.

Praveen Somani

Managing director

Bhaishree Group

At the stall of Bhaishree group, information about six housing projects is being provided. The customers are crowding here to get the information. These included ‘PB Estate’ project on 56 acres land at Beed By-pass is more popular. Flats in phase-1 and phase-2 have been sold and the booking of flats in phase -3 is under progress. ‘Shubh Labh’ at Garkheda has 56 2-BHK and 3-BHK flats. The project will start from Sunday. Bhumi Mayurban, a 2 BHK smart row-house project is at Khadi Road on Beed By-pass, Bhaishree Aksharban 1-BHK project and an ambitious Subh Lakh Heights project is at Garkheda Surgirni Chowk. It has 2-BHK 24 flats.