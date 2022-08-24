Proposal for construction of security wall in Labor Colony stalled

Quarters were demolished three and a half months ago

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

It has been three and a half months since the government quarters in Vishwasnagar, Labor Colony were demolished. However, the proposal to build a security wall prepared on June 20 has been stalled due to the absence of a guardian minister.

The district administration, municipal corporation and the public works department took joint action and demolished more than 200 quarters. The administration had assured rehabilitation of the affected residents. However, the issue was also sidelined. In all, 120 residents had original allotment letters. Therefore, it was claimed that the administration would consider rehabilitating them. But there is no decision made yet.

Proposal of Rs 5 crores

Initially, a proposal of Rs 2.5 crores was prepared to build a wire compound on half of the vacated space in the labor colony and a concrete wall on the other half. Later, a revised proposal of Rs 5 crores was prepared. However, the State government changed hands. Therefore, the proposal to seek funds from DPC also remained on paper.

Yet not approved

PWD executive engineer Ashok Yerekar said, a proposal has been prepared to construct a security wall with the funds of the DPC. There is a revised proposal of Rs 5 crores, which has not yet been approved.

Proposal for administrative complex

An administrative complex is proposed to be constructed on the vacant land in the Labor Colony. A fund of Rs 40 crores has been approved. Sources said that now a new plan will be prepared and the proposal to ask for funds will be sent to the government.