Proposal of manpower for proposed multiplex hospitals being prepared

Aurangabad, March 21:

The Health Department of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started preparing a proposal for the required manpower for three multi-speciality hospitals.

It may be noted that the AMC administration and ruling parties office-bearers never paid serious attention to the health services during the last three and half decades.

Nearly Rs 1500 crore to Rs 2000 crore budgets are prepared every year by the ruling parties' office-bearers. But, not a single rupee provision was made for the health department.

The Civic Body runs five hospitals along with 34 health centres. It has no thread required for surgery nor vaccine required for dog-bite patients.

The Health Department currently has only one target, that is, the implementation of State and Central Government’s welfare schemes.

The AMC started an outpatient department at Meltron Hospital in Chikalthana. Health services will be provided to the patients of epidemics in future at the hospital.

Considering this, AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey took the initiative to provide health services in the city on the line of Delhi. The work of three multispeciality hospitals and the modernisation of health centres will commence soon at the cost of Rs 30 crore.

A team of the Corporation visited Delhi to study health service being provided ‘Mohalla Clinic. The biggest multi-hospital hospitals of 60-beds will come up at Ambedkarnagar while financial provision was also made for the hospital at two more places. The hospitals will require human resources.

Health officer Dr Paras Mandalecha said that proposal is being prepared for the needed staff. Some big-city Corporations are running medical colleges and hospitals in the State. The AMC administration will also think to have an independent medical college.

There is a need for 800 beds hospital for a medical college while the Civic Body has 350 beds separate Meltron Hospital.