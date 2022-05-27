Proposals for 50 new colleges accepted, 21 rejected

Decision in the management council meeting

Aurangabad, May 27:

In the meeting of the management council of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) held on Friday, the proposals of 50 new colleges were accepted, while 21 proposals were rejected. Also, the proposals of 29 colleges received for expansion and increase in batches were rejected, informed pro-vice chancellor Shyam Shirsat on Friday.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University had submitted various proposals to the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MHED) in the academic year 2022-23 for new colleges. Accordingly, MHED finalized 73 proposals. These proposals were scrutinized by expert committees. The expert committee then submitted an inspection report to the board of deans.

From that, 50 positive and 21 negative proposals from the board of deans were put before the management committee. As per the recommendation, the management council approved 50 proposals and rejected 21 proposals. The proposals were rejected due to lack of NAC assessment, lack of land, infrastructure and fixed deposit. The appeals of these organizations will be heard before the vice-chancellor on May 30. A proposal approved before May 31 for further process will be submitted to the State government.

The meeting discussed inviting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the university next month. Kishor Shitole then demanded to invite Sambhaji Raje, the heir of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the then CM Devendra Fadnavis who gave permission for erection of the statue.