Protected monuments left vulnerable due to lack of security

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While the Maharashtra state government continues to promote tourism and invest in the conservation of historical sites, a glaring contradiction has come to light — there has been no provision of security personnel to guard protected monuments for the past six years. The failure in providing security for protected monuments may place centuries-old heritage structures at serious risk or many of these could fall into neglect or worsen or may push to face troubles.

Despite repeated proposals from the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (DoA), Mumbai, the state has failed to sanction the deployment of adequate watchmen to protect these valuable heritage sites. The proposal, first submitted in 2018-19, remains stuck in bureaucratic limbo at Mantralaya, with the Department of Finance (DoF) reportedly raising objections.

A Stark Disparity

In the Marathwada region, the DoA operates through two divisions — Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded — each headed by an Assistant Director. Together, they oversee 180 protected monuments, with 98 in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division and 82 in the Nanded Division. District-wise breakdown (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division) – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (41), Dharashiv (29), Beed (21) and Jalna (7).

However, these sites are woefully underprotected. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division currently has only 23 watchmen — 7 permanent and 16 hired privately. The Nanded Division fares even worse, with just three permanent security personnel to monitor 82 monuments.

“This is highly ironic,” said a reliable source, requesting anonymity. “Each permanent watchman is responsible for a cluster of six monuments and is instructed to visit one monument per week. There is no round-the-clock security, and many sites are completely unguarded at night. Numerous significant heritage monuments lie unguarded and vulnerable to encroachment, misuse, or even criminal activity. ”

Local officials express concern that despite their repeated follow-ups, the proposal for additional security personnel has made no headway. “The Directorate has been pursuing the matter for five to six years, but the Finance Department and other concerned authorities have stalled the process, said the sources.

Few important heritage sites of DoA in district

Key monuments in the city and district include Panchakki, Delhi, Makai and Bhadkal Gates, Masjid-e-Kalan, Sunehri Mahal, Navkhanda Palace, Bani Begum Baugh, Ghatotkach Caves, Antur Fort, Teerthstambh (Paithan), Maloji Raje Bhosale Gadhi, etc.

The assistant director (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division) Jaya Wahane was not available to comment on the issue as she is on leave due to health reasons. When contacted the conservation engineer Rameshwar Nipane refused to comment on the issue saying the superiors of DoA are pursuing the proposal.

Appeal to the Public

Referring to the situation, Nipane urged the citizens to act as voluntary 'heritage ambassadors'. Local residents and heritage enthusiasts should remain vigilant and report any instances of encroachment or vandalism. Public participation in protecting the monuments is need of the hour, he said.

Box

80 securitymen protecting 380 monuments

Across Maharashtra, only 80 watchmen are currently assigned to protect 380 protected monuments, which include over 150 temples, 49 forts, and 20 caves, confirmed Dr. Tejas Garge, Director of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

“I have been consistently pursuing the demand for more security personnel,” said Dr. Garge, “but the response has been unfruitful so far due to reasons best known to higher authorities and the Finance Department.”