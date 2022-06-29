Protest rally has not reached homes of rebel MLAs

Aurangabad, June 29:

Shiv Sena activists and leaders took out a vehicles rally on Wednesday to protest the rebellion of MLAs Sanjay Shirsaat, Sandipan Bhumre, Pradeep Jaiswal, Abdul Sattar and Ramesh Bornare

The five MLAs joined the group of Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

The rally commenced at Kranti Chowk at 11 am and culminated near the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj via Aurangpura, Osmanpure, Akashwani, MGM and TV Centre.

Sena activists were holding placards which had photographs of rebels. The photographs of the MLAs were blackened.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vishwanath Swami, Gopal Kulkarni, Raju Danve, Manoj Gangwe, Bandu Oak, Sandeep Lingayat along with hundreds of activists participated in the rally. As per the announcement, the rally was to reach the MLAs' houses. There was a tight bandobast at each chowk and road. The rally did not reach the home of MLA Jaiswal.

There was a tight bandobast at the offices of rebel MLAs Shirsaat, Bhumre and Jaiswal. Also, their supporters and bouncers thronged the offices. No supporter from constituencies of rebel MLAs participated in the agitation.

Chandrakant Khaire said that the rally did not reach the house of rebel MLAs, but, Shiv Sainiks would not keep quiet. “Police has not given permission because of law and order situation. The party activists were raising slogans with anger. This shows annoyance in their mind,” he said. MLC Danve aid that since law and order issue is important, so, the rally was taken out on the given routes only.