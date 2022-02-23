Protests by NCP against the arrest of Malik

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged a protest at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday evening against the action taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against state's minority minister Nawab Malik. The demonstration lasted for over an hour under the leadership of district NCP president Kailas Patil.

The central government is playing revenge politics through ED. But people are aware of such conspiracies. The BJP will have to pay the price in the coming elections. We will not tolerate the central government's attempt to silence the voice of truth, warned Patil. City president Khwaja Sharfoddin appealed to take to the streets and protest. The politics of revenge will cost the BJP dearly, warned district women’s president Chhaya Jungle Patil. Youth city president Mayur Sonawane, working president Kayyum Sheikh, Appasaheb Nirmal Patil, Manik Shinde, Sandeep Shelke and others were present.