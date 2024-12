Protests in Ambikanagar, Ektanagar demand Shah's accountability

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Citizens in Ambikanagar and Ektanagar staged protests against union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of insulting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The protests, led by Constitution Protection Committee Chairman Adv. D.V. Khillare and organizer Dhanraj Hajare, saw residents raising slogans and hitting Shah’s effigy with footwear to express anger.

Prominent participants in Ambikanagar included Geetabai Shingare, Asha Khillare, Meenabai Hivrale, Vandana Wagh, Nandabai Gavai, Meera Jadhav and others. In Ektanagar, demonstrators, also led by Adv. Khillare, demanded Shah’s resignation. Protesters like Prakash Borde, Anil Ambhore, Sita Wankhede, Lata Bankar, and members of Dhammadipa Mahila Mandal joined in large numbers, amplifying the demand for accountability.

Photo Caption: Protests erupt in Ambikanagar and Ektanagar.