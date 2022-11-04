Proud of those remained with party

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

“I am proud of those who stand by the party and chief Uddhav Thackeray after the rebellion in the party”, said former MP Chandrakant Khaire in a review meeting here on Friday.

Khaire said, Aditya Thackeray will visit Sillod on November 7 to review the losses of the farmers due to heavy rains. Shiv Sena had always stand by the farmers and needy, he said.

Marathwada divisional secretary Ashok Patwardhan, district chief Kishenchand Tanwani, deputy district president Anil Polkar, Anand Tandulwadikar, Bappa Dalvi, city chief Balasaheb Thorat, Vishwanath Swami and others were present.