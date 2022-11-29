Provide facilities to devotees during Khandoba fair

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Khandoba fair at Satara area has started. On Monday, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary visited the Khandoba temple and issued directives to provide facilities to the devotees coming to the fair.

AMC has made arrangement of drinking water for the devotees at the venue. Health department has made an ambulance available and fire brigade has been deployed. Arrangement of mobile toilets have been made separately for men and women. Eight employees have been assigned for cleaning purpose in the temple area. The employees have been directed to catch the stray animals in the temple area so that the devotees should not be troubled from them.

Additional commissioner B B Nemane, Ravindra Nikam, medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale, executive engineer D K Pandit, K M Falak, deputy engineer Mohini Gaikwad, public relation officer Tausif Ahmed and others were present.