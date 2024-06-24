Provide quality power to industries in 3 months or face protests: MASSIA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The office-bearers of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), in a meeting with the MSEDCL officers on Friday, threatened the latter of coming on roads and voicing against the power entity, if they do not get uninterrupted qualitative and quantitative power supply in three months.

This was the second meeting of the month which was held with MSEDCL officials at MASSIA’s office in Chikalthana. MSEDCL’s joint managing director Rahul Gupta, chief engineer Bhujang Khandare, and other key officers held a meeting with MASSIA president Chetan Raut and office-bearers.

MASSIA members underlined the need to increase the height of the mini pillars of the electricity distribution network in Chikalthana as it is old and needs to be revamped. They also grieved that frequent interruptions in the power supply at the Shendra industrial estate are affecting production and financial losses. The increase in the capacity of overloaded power transformers in Waluj Industrial Estate is also need of the hour, they mentioned. MASSIA also pointed out that there is a shortage of manpower in the Chikalthana and Waluj MSEDCL offices. As a result, there is a delay in restoring the power supply after disruption. This issue should be redressed on priority, said the office-bearers. The demand to supply adequate power to industries outside the industrial estate was also made in the meeting. Lastly, the MASSIA office-bearers underlined that they would have to come on the road and agitate against the power entity if there is no improvement in power supply to the industries in three months, they hinted.

The chief engineer Khandare underlined of having outsourced the power supply to the industrial estates. However, we will work on feeders supplying power in the Chikalthana, Waluj, and Shendra industrial estates. I have ordered the improvement of three feeders under the first phase. Meanwhile, the JMD Gupta hinted at taking stern action against those found derelicting their duties.