Provisional merit list for Engg Engg admissions to be released today

Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm the admissions by reporting to the institute between November 1 and 3.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will display details of provisional vacant seats for CAP round III on November 4. The aspirants will be able to submit the option form from November 5 to 7.

After the seats allotment in the third round on November 9, students will have to confirm admission between November 10 and 12.

Box

Institute level round

An institute-level round will be held between November 13 and 20 for the vacant seats in Government and private unaided, institutes. The vacant seats will be displayed on the institute website along with publishing an advertisement in the newspaper. After inviting the application from registered candidates, the college will have to prepare and display a merit list.

box

--Commencement of academic activities for all institutes, including teaching, on November 4

--Cut-off date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year on November 20

--The last date of uploading the data of admitted candidates by the colleges is November 21