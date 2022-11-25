Provisional selection list for BAMS, BHMS & BUMS announced

Aurangabad :

The State Common Entrance Test (SCETC) has announced a provisional selection list for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

A total of 19,855 candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) registered for admission to the State quota of these courses.

Those who are allotted seats will have to join the respective colleges up to November 30 (until 6 pm). The last date to fill the status retention form at the college is also November 30.

The admitting institute will have to verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2022 brochure.

The CET Cell asked candidates to submit all the original documents and pay the requisite fees to the selected college within the stipulated time. It said that if the candidates fail to do so, their selection will be cancelled. “This seat allotment is conducted on the seats that are approved by the concerned council and affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS)-Nashik.

15 pc all India quota seats

The provision selection list for all India quota for the three courses was released today. There are 15 per cent seats reserved in private unaided and minority institutes for the all-India quota. A total of 3,740 candidates applied from across the country. The names of those candidates who were selected or not were figured in the list. The selected candidates will have to join the college on or before November 29.