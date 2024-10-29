Provisional selection list for stray vacancies of MBBS/BDS released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The provisional selection list for MBBS/BDS courses online stray vacancy round I was displayed on Monday. The names of more than 10,000 in the merit orders were figured in the list.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) said that those whose names are figured in the list should join the respective on or before October 31. The last date to fill the status retention form at college is also October 31.

The admitting college will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG)-2024 information brochure.

The Cell said that the candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees to the selected college within the stipulated time, failing which this selection stands cancelled.

“This allotment is conducted on the seats that are approved by the Medical Council of India, National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India and affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

The second and third rounds for stray seats will commence on November 1 if seats remain vacant. The cut-off date of admission as per NMC for the academic year is November 5.