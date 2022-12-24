Prozone celebrates Christmas with joy of giving

Aurangabad: The Prozone Mall along with its brand partners invited over 35 boys and 85 girls below 18 years of age from orphanages including Bhagwan Baba Balika Ashram and Balak Ashram, Satara Parisar, Aurangabad and each of the brand partner team contributed their best to visiting guests.

The initiative was held on December 22 under the ‘Joy of Giving’ day by the Prozone Mall on the backdrop of Christmas festivities. Like every year, Prozone mall held a special morning show for these under privileged guests by organising a special show of Avatar: 3D at INOX with pop corn served by Max Pop corn during interval. Our food court partner Mcdonald's, Cafe Bollywood Dosa Plaza arranged for a sumptuous lunch with ice cream served by Dinshaws.

FEC partner GAMEX arranged FOC rides while team Prozone ensured that children spend a good time during their visit. The Prozone mall also gifted them all required kitchen equipment like a deep fridge (Blue Star), flour making and kneading machine and bid them farewell with return gifts and munchies for each guest.