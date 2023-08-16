PSBA celebrates and salutes the nation on 76 years of Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

PSBA English School celebrated the Independence Day with the theme 'Nation First Always First'. A beautiful programme was presented by the students of Standards I to X.

The national flag was hoisted by principal Padma Jawlekar. Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar urged students to develop positive attitude for the future. Principal Jawlekar highlighted the theme unity and diversity. Flag hoisting was also done in the school on August 13. Different activities like cycle rally, poster-making, patriotic song, patriotic dance competitions were organised.

Students of different standards participated in a variety of activities. The felicitation of Std. X and XII CBSE Board students 2022-23 was announced by vice-principal senior secondary Archana Kurandakar. The prize distribution ceremony was conducted by primary head Aparna Pimple. Vice-principal (secondary) Severin Lewis proposed a vote of thanks.