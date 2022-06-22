PSBA English School celebrates International Yoga Day and World Music Day

Aurangabad, June 22: PSBA English School celebrated International Yoga Day and World Music Day with enthusiasm. Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar emphasized the importance of Yoga and its benefits for health and peace of mind. Principal Padma Jawlekar wished all a Happy International Yoga and World Music Day.

The cultural programme included Yoga Nrutya a dance performance by the school students depicting different Yogasanas. Sports Department head Dr Abhijeet Deshmukh and sports co-teachers conducted Yoga session for teachers and students. School president Dr Sanjeewani Bhosekar and other senior management members greeted all.

The Music Department organized a classical performance on Pakhavaj by the students of secondary section and the senior secondary students presented a group song as a tribute to the patron of the school Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar to mark the World Music Day.