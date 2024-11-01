PSBA School student in Maharashtra fencing team

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vedant Kale, a seventh standard student, and Rajnandini Tavar, an eighth standard student, of PSBA English School, participated in the School Fencing Championship held at the Divisional Sports Complex, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In the Under-14 boys and Under-17 girls categories, they showcased exceptional skills in the Saber event, with Vedant winning a gold medal and Rajnandini securing a bronze medal.

Vedant's outstanding performance earned him a spot in the Maharashtra Fencing Team for the School National Championship.