PSI dies after slipping from staircase

Osmanabad, Jan 31:

A 34 years old PSI posted in the cyber cell of the Osmanabad police superintendent office died after slipping from a staircase of a building at Tuljapur on Sunday at around 9.30 pm. One more policeman in an attempt to save the PSI was severely injured.

PSI Anil Gangadhar Kirwade (34, Shelgaon, Latur) was posted in the cyber cell in Osmanabad SP office. On Sunday, he had gone to Tuljapur for some work. He stopped in a flat of a police employee here. While returning he slipped from the second floor to the ground floor of the building. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Meanwhile, a policeman Yogesh Hanmant Suryawanshi tried to save Kirwade but he also fell down after losing balance. Suryawanshi is severely injured.

After the incident, both were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Tuljapur. The doctors declared Kirwade dead after the examination. His body was handed over to his relatives after the postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered in Tuljapur police station.

Anil Kirwade was an efficient police officer. He has a six months old son and his wife is working as a tax assistant in goods and services tax office in Osmanabad. The entire police department has shattered with the sudden death of this young officer.