PSI suspended for aiding sand mafia

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a swift and decisive move, CP Pravin Pawar on Monday suspended PSI Prashant Pasalkar of Jinsi Police Station for allegedly siding with the sand mafia and mistreating revenue officials, including a tehsildar.

The controversy erupted on the night of February 6 when Tehsildar Ramesh Mundlod and his team intercepted a truck (Hyva) carrying illegally mined sand at Vijay Chowk. As they attempted to take the vehicle to the tehsil office, a retired police officer named Pawar, reportedly backed by hundreds of men, threatened Mundlod and forcibly seized the truck. Seeking legal action, Mundlod rushed to Jinsi Police Station to file a complaint. However, instead of taking action against the mafia, Pasalkar, the duty officer, allegedly ignored the complaint. The situation escalated when goons attempted to attack Mundlod inside the police station premises. Despite the threat, Pasalkar took no steps to ensure the safety of the revenue officers. Moreover, he failed to register the complaint and detained Mundlod at the station until 1 am. Left with no choice, the tehsildar had to leave in a private vehicle, abandoning his official one. The incident triggered a storm within the police and revenue departments, with discussions reaching top officials in Mumbai. Following an internal inquiry, CP Pawar immediately suspended Pasalkar, sending a strong message against police complicity with the sand mafia. The suspension has put other officers with alleged mafia links on high alert, as the department tightens its grip on illegal activities.