Public-Admin paper of BA-1st sem to be held on Dec 9

Aurangabad: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced that the paper (I and II) of Public Administration subject of B A first semester would be held on December 9.

It may be noted that the winter session examinations of various undergraduate courses including B A began in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts recently.

The university will conduct the paper on December 9. However, some of the students have taken the subject as an option and the date of the paper mentioned on their hall ticket is December 8.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the Public Administration subject paper would be held on December 9 as usual and there is no change in the schedule. He urged students, teachers and centre chiefs to take note of it.