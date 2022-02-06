Public holiday for education institutes today; 5th to 7th Std classes to resume on Feb 8

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning, causing losses to the music and art industry. The Government announced nation mourning in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. There will be a public holiday for schools, colleges and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on February 7 because of this.

Schools to remain close

Education officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Ramnath Thore said that the offline classes for students from fifth to seventh would resume in the city on February 8. The offline classes of standard fifth to seventh were to resume in the city on February 7 will now be reopened on Tuesday.

He said that both Covid doses and RT-PCR tests of teaching and non-teaching staff members were compulsory to remain present on duty.

Education officer of Zilla Parishad M K Deshmukh said that schools of all medium would remain closed on February 7 as the Government declared a public holiday on Monday.

Holiday in University

Bamu Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi issued a circular on Sunday stating that there would be a public holiday as per the Government directives because of Lata Mangeshkar’s death.

“All the administrative and academic departments of the campus will remain close on February 7. Also, all the proposed meetings, programmes of Monday were postponed due to a declaration of mourning in Lata Mangeshkar’s memory,” she said.