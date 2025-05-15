Public interest matters more than ministry: Ramdas Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“If Uddhav and Raj Thackeray can come together, and if Sharad and Ajit Pawar can reconcile, then Ambedkarite factions too must unite,” said union Minister of State for Social Justice and RPI (A) president Ramdas Athawale on Thursday, stressing that public interest outweighs ministerial ambitions.

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Athawale called upon Republican leader Adv. Balasaheb Ambedkar to take initiative in bringing Ambedkarite groups together. “The welfare of society is more important than any position in the cabinet,” he stated. While advocating unity in principle, Athawale noted that political equations often diverge from ideals. “Uddhav and Raj Thackeray may talk about unity, but in reality, they are not aligned. If they do unite, it will hurt the Maha Vikas Aghadi and benefit the Mahayuti,” he claimed. Similarly, he pointed out that the Sharad-Ajit Pawar reconciliation lacks real cohesion. “I urge Sharad Pawar to join hands with the BJP for the sake of development. I support Narendra Modi not for power, but for the nation’s progress,” he said. Reiterating his party’s stance on national security, Athawale said the RPI (A) fully backs PM Modi's firm position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “There should be no compromise. Pakistan’s provocations must face stern responses,” he asserted. Athawale also raised concerns over the reallocation of funds meant for the Social Welfare and Tribal Development departments. “Such diversions must be legally prohibited. I will write to the chief minister demanding strict action,” he announced. Looking ahead to the municipal elections, he expressed confidence in contesting under the Mahayuti alliance and urged the BJP to allocate 10 to 12 seats to RPI (A) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “Fighting separately will only weaken our prospects,” he cautioned. The press meet was attended by senior party leaders including Baburao Kadam, Daulatdada Kharat, Milind Shelke, Vijay Magre, Sanjay Thokal, Arvind Awasarmol, and Dilip Padmukh.