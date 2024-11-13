Public meetings of PM Modi, ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There will be high-voltage election campaigning on November 14, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hold public meetings in the city.

A mega German hanger tent will be erected for both meetings. Earlier, pandals of wooden poles were erected for meetings. Later, iron pipes were used for pandals, followed by iron domes.

Now, German hangar tents are being used. The pandal attracts everyone.

Box

Only 7 traders have this pandal

Two big tent dealers in the city have bought German hangar tents from Bengaluru. The German hangar tents were erected for public meetings and large programmes to promote government schemes held during the last four months. Significantly, only seven big mandap traders have these tents in the State.

Box

Strong tent despite storm & wind

Many don’t trust German hangar tent. But, this aluminium pandal is just as strong. Although lighter in weight, it is more durable than iron. Not only this, even if there is a storm, the tent is not damaged. The pandal is set up quickly as it has a versatile design. Time, labour and cost are saved.

Box

Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 Cr for big meetings

“German hangar mandap and sound system, chairs together cost around Rs 2.50 crore to Rs 3 crore for big meetings”, said a mandap businessman.