Publication of 150 books in Shrutarchana festival

Panchkalyanak Pratishtha festival at Arihantagiri Jain Math in Tamil Nadu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A record-breaking event will take place at the Arihant Giri Jain Math in Tirumalai, Tamil Nadu on April 30. The occasion will celebrate the publication of one hundred and fifty Jainism texts, composed and translated by Tapashcharya Chakraborty. The Shrutarchana festival will be attended by dignitaries from home and abroad, and the Granth Prakash will be recorded in the Limca Book of Records, International Records, and India Book of Records. The event is being led by Bhattarak Chintamani, Dr Swasti Sri Pattacharya Dhaval Kirtiji Bhattarak Swami. Acharyashri aims to present Jinendra Bhagwan Vani in simple language for contemporary audiences. His new 150 books will be useful for spreading Jainism worldwide.