Pune-builder held from city in Porche car crash case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a sensation Porche car crash case, the Pune police and the local crime branch arrested a prominent builder Vishal Surendra Agarwal (50, Brahma Suncity, Wadgaon Sheri) from a hotel near the RTO office on Tuesday early morning. The local police arrested him within half an hour after he checked in the hotel.

As reported earlier, the builder’s minor age son, in a drunken state, came out of the pub, and crushed to death a young IT couple under a speeding Porche car in Pune on Sunday midnight. The incident triggered strong opposition from all over the country. Sensing seriousness, the Pune police geared up to arrest the father and the son on Monday. However, the builder got wind of it and he managed to flee away from Pune and arrived in the city to hide himself and plan to obtain pre-arrest bail by sitting in the city. However, the Pune police and the local police foiled his plan and arrested him.

It may be noted that the IT engineers Anish Avdhiya (24) and Ashwini Koshta (24, both residents of Madhya Pradesh) were returning home from a party on Saturday night. At the same time, the 17-year-old builder’s son after consuming alcohol came out of the pub and drove the car at speed. He dashed the above IT engineers in Kalyaninagar. The impact of the accident was so severe that the engineers were thrown away and died on the spot. The local residents beat the person sitting on the steering and later on handed him over to the police. Later on, the local MLA intervened and arranged the meals of the accused in the police station. When produced, the court granted him bail immediately.

The news spread like wildfire and attracted criticism from all over the country on social and political levels. Some even threatened agitation if action is not taken. The Pune police then swung into action and before the incident get intensified, they planned for the arrest of the builder. The news got leaked from the police department. Hence the builder Agarwal along with his driver Chatrabhuj Dolas (34) and his childhood friend Rakesh Bhaskar Paudwal (51) fled away from Pune. The Pune police searched for him in Konkan, Solapur, and Raigad during the whole day on Monday.

Meanwhile, the technical inspection of the Cyber Cell revealed that Agarwal is proceeding towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hence the Pune police alerted the local crime branch. Hence the local police team comprising deputy commissioner Shilwant Nandedkar, PSI Pravin Wagh, Sanjay Nand, Jitendra Thakur, Parbhat Mhaske, Manohar Gite, and Vijay Bhanuse launched a massive search for the builder in the city. The commissioner of police, Pune) Amitesh Kumar was taking regular updates on the developments during the whole night. Agarwal had checked in the driver and his friend in a good hotel at Narali Baugh and he himself checked in a small hotel near the RTO office at 3 am. Within half an hour, the local crime branch first arrested the driver from the hotel and later on held Agarwal (who was along with three luggage bags full of adequate quantity of clothes and necessary accessories and articles including a bedsheet to cover himself at night while sleeping). Agarwal has planned to stay in the city and stay in touch with the lawyer and arrange for anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, the Pune police along with the builder and others left the city at 6 am on Tuesday.