Pvt hospitals need to provide malaria patients details

Aurangabad, June 7:

All the private hospitals from the district will have to provide information about malaria patients to the health machinery henceforth.

Private hospitals do not share patients' information at the Government level. This creates a problem for taking measures in an area where patients live.

The Health Department instructed the private hospitals to provide patients with information immediately on detection. Malaria is caused by the female anopheles mosquito.

The Government is taking different measures to prevent the spread of the disease. It has set a target to eliminate malaria by the 2030 year.

Taking the matter seriously, District Malaria Officer Ravindra Dhole said that the private hospitals would be instructed to share information about patients with the machinery.

Box

Is Malaria under control?

The ratio of malaria patients in the district has gone down during the last few years. Only one patient was found in 2021 while two patients were diagnosed in 2020. So, it is stated that malaria is under control. However, the health department officers said that the Government machinery does not get patients' details from private hospitals.