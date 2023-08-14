Pvt Polytechnics entitled to charge old tuition fees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

All the private polytechnics affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) were allowed to charge old tuition fees for the current academic year.

It may be noted that the polytechnics applied for the tuition fee structure revision. The MSBTE submitted the proposal for the fee to the State Government. The proposal will be kept before the Shikshan Shulka Samiti.

The admission process for the polytechnics for the academic year of 2023-24 has already begun. The private polytechnics were waiting for the decision on fee revision.

Deputy director of the DTE Dr Govind Sangvai said that the DTE which regulates the polytechnics admissions and technical education in the State informed the management of all the polytechnics to continue the tuition fees that were charged in the academic year 2022-23 as the Samiti is yet to take a decision on it. However, the DTE laid down certain conditions for this.

The conditions included the fees will be subject to the final approval of the Shikshan Shulka Samiti, the education societies will be able to collect extra fees if the committee approves higher fees while they will have to refund if the less fees are fixed.

Box

330 pvt polytechnics in State

There are 330 polytechnics with 1 lakh intake, affiled to the Technical Education in the State. Of them, 50 polytechnics, with 12,500 seats, are in the eight districts of Marathwada.