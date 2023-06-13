Pvt travels bus hits truck, police chowky

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A private travels bus hit a truck and police Chowky at Nagarnaka when the driver of a speeding bus lost control at 4 am on Tuesday. The truck driver and bus passengers were injured in the accident.

According to details, truck driver Deepak Dhobal (34) was carrying chemical powder towards Jalna. The speed bus (MH-04-FK-3661) which was coming from behind the truck, hit a circle of the road first when its driver lost control.

Later, the bus hit a truck and police chowky. The bus stuck in trees after its speed went down. The eyewitness said that a major tragedy was averted. The cabin of the truck turned into pieces due to an accident. The bus was also damaged. The drivers of both vehicles sustained injuries. A case was registered against the bus driver. Police inspector Kailas Deshmane said that head constable Varsha Munde is on the case.