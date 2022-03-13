PWD branch engineer caught in ACB net

Aurangabad, March 13:

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed a branch engineer of PWD while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the contractor for clearing the bill of construction of a hall at Maroti temple at Mukundnagar.

The branch engineer has been identified as Sanjay Rajaram Patil (52, Guru Ganesh Apartment, near Riddhi Siddhi Hall, Ulkanagari).

A contractor took a contract of constructing a hall of Maroti Temple in Mukundnagar. Patil demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for clearing the bill and after negotiation, it was decided to pay Rs 1 lakh. However, the contractor lodged a complaint with ACB.

The ACB laid a trap on Saturday on the road opposite Riddhi Siddhi Hall and caught Patil red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 40,000 from the contractor.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Rahul Khade, additional SP Vishal Tambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandit by deputy SP Gorakhnath Gangurde and his team.