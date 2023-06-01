Qazi Yasar gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D degree on Qazi Yasar Qaiser Ahmed in Pharmacy.

He has submitted his thesis entitled "Design and Synthesis of Some Novel Bioactive Heterocyclic Compounds" under the guidance of a research guide Dr Zahid Zaheer of YB Chavan e College of Pharmacy. Yasar Qazi is an assistant professor at YBCCP.