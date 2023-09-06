Qazi Zubair given farewell on retirement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Quazi Zubair Ahmed, a teacher from the Department of Mathematics, Dr Rafiq Zakaria Junior College for Women was given farewell in a programme held on Wednesday. He retired after the completion of 31 years of service.

The farewell ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Shaikh Safoora. College Principal Capt Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Junior College Vice Principal Dr Sheema Naaz and Dr Abdul Quadir Chishti spoke. Dr Shaikh Abdullah, Lecturer Rizwan Khan and others were present. Dr Husaini Kauser conducted the proceedings while Dr Firdous Quadri proposed a vote of thanks.