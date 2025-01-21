Quick Start directors fled country 6 months ago

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Similar to the Torres scam in Mumbai, the Gujarat-based Quick Start 24 Group company has defrauded 1,500 investors of Rs 35 crore by luring them with promises of 3% monthly returns, foreign trips, and expensive gifts. The company's main directors and accused, Harshal Yogesh Gandhi and Pratik M. Shah (both residents of Ahmedabad), fled the country six months ago and have escaped to an Arab country.

On Saturday, after a complaint was filed by retired deputy engineer Sartaj Singh Chahal of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), a case was registered regarding the fraud of Rs 35 crore involving nearly 1,500 investors. In this case, the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) arrested manager Sheetal Sudhakar Motinge and Vithal Bhagaji Tandale. The four individuals (including the directors) collectively extorted money from common people in Marathwada and several cities across the state. They had lured people with the promise of returns by investing money in 24 companies across the country. A team of five officers, led by assistant police inspector (API) Mohsin Syed, arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday to search for Shah and Gandhi. However, they were unable to locate the accused.

Office was vacated 6 months ago

The team reached Shah and Gandhi's office in Ahmedabad. However, the office is now occupied by a different firm. Locals informed the team that the duo had vacated the premises six months ago. Besides, the family members of the accused have also relocated. The house where they were staying was rented.

Lookout notice issued

It was confirmed that the two accused had fled the country. Following this, the police communicated with the Immigration Office via email regarding the matter. EoW’s police inspector Sambhaji Pawar said that a lookout notice was issued against them within 24 hours.