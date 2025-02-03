R S Gupte lecture series in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of History Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a two-day R S Gupte Lecture series on February 4 and 5.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will inaugurate the lecture series on February 4. Dr Maya Patil (Solapur) will speak on 'Art and Architecture of Ancient and Pre-Medieval Temples in Marathwada’ at 11.30 am, on February 4 while Dr Shrikant Ganvir (Pune) will speak on

"Historical Development of Carved Buddhist Caves in Marathwada" at 3 pm on the first day.

Dr Awadesh Rani Bawa (Hyderabad) will guide on ‘Marathwada AD 1724-1948 with Special reference to Political, Social and Literary Issues’ on February 5. History Department head Dr Pushpa Gaikwad appealed to all to attend the lecture series.