Racket selling ganja through minor boy busted in Ranjangaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj police raided a house in Duttnagar (in Ranjangaon) and seized more than 2 kilograms of ganja valued around Rs 37,000 on Thursday evening (October 17). The police booked three persons and arrested two in connection with the case. The accused were selling the marijuana with the help of a minor boy.

Assistant Police Inspector Manoj Shinde got a tip about the ganja selling on Wednesday at 6 pm. Accordingly, the API along with his team including Sanjay Gite, PSI Praveen Patharkar, Dinesh Ban, and the panch raided the house of Kaduba Shekhuhji Navgire at 7 pm. The police detained a 16-year-old boy found selling ganja inside the house.

Minor caught selling ganja

During the investigation, the minor boy revealed that he was working for Karan Raju Dhotre (Ranjangaon) and was filling pouches with ganja to sell to customers. The police searched in front of witnesses and seized 2 kilograms and 105 grams of ganja, along with plastic pouches used for packaging.

Search for other suspects underway

Ganja trafficker Dhotre admitted to operating the business with the minor's help and accomplice named Vikram Ramdas Gaikwad (Ranjangaon). Dhotre revealed that the supply of ganja was being handled by Vicky Salve (of Sanjaynagar, Ranjangaon). Police have arrested Dhotre and Gaikwad, while the search for Vicky Salve is ongoing.