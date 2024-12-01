Radico accident: Anticipatory bail of contractor, 2 managers rejected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered against Assistant Manager (Security) Surendra Khairnar, Assistant Manager (Maintenance Repair) Mahadev Patil and contractor Dnyaneshwar Rithe in connection with the Radico accident case at Shendra MIDC.

All three accused are currently absconding. Four people were killed and four others were seriously injured in a horrific accident that occurred when a giant maize storage tank burst at the Radico company. A case was registered against three people, two managers and a contractor, at Karmad police station in this case.

A case of culpable homicide was registered against them at Karmad police station for forcing the employees to work in dangerous places without providing them with adequate equipment. The anticipatory bail of all three accused in this case was rejected by the sessions court on Saturday.

Four workers, Dattatray Bodhare, Kisan Hirde, Santosh Popalghat and Vijay Gawli, were crushed to death under a pile of maize after a huge tank containing 3,500 tonnes of maize burst at the Radico Distillery Company.

The sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail of the three accused in this case. Government prosecutor Suryavanshi appeared for the government. Officer in-charge Pratap Navghare, PSI Rajendra Bankar and Jadhav are probing the case.