Radico accident bodies released after 24-hour delay

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The bodies of the four workers who died in the Radico Company accident on Saturday were handed over to their families after the postmortem at GMCH which took 24 hours to complete. During this time, relatives were given only tea and water.

They initially refused to accept the bodies without assurance from the company regarding financial assistance and employment for one family member. At 3 am on Saturday, after receiving the assurance, the bodies were sent for postmortem. The workers suffered severe injuries from flying sheets, which were recorded during the postmortem. These injuries led to their deaths. Meanwhile, injured worker Prakash Kakad is receiving treatment for a broken arm at Dhoot Hospital, while Prashant Sonwane and Walmik Shelke have been given leave.

Photo: Relatives waiting outside the postmortem center at GMCH.