Rahul Bharati gets Cyber Helpline award

Aurangabad, Dec 22: Head and assistant professor in Law, Department of Law, Government Institute of Forensic Science, Aurangabad Rahul Bharati has been honoured with Global Cyber Crime Helpline Award, 2021 by the Digital Task Force (DTF), India. Rahul, an expert in cyber law and cyber crime, has trained many college students, police officers and published many research papers on cyber law. He has been nominated as the ‘Backbone of Indian Technical Academics.’ The award was presented to him by deputy chairperson, Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, additional commissioner of police, Pune Rajendra Dahale, adv Nandu Phadke and Rohan Nyayadhish (DTF), at Pune recently.