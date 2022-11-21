Rahul Gandhi takes night halt in city

Aurangabad: Congress leader MP Rahul Gandhi took a night halt in the city on Monday after attending election canvassing in Gujarat. He took a break from Bharat Jodo Yatra and participated in the canvassing for the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections.

Gandhi returned to the city Monday night for a halt after attending the party’s public meetings at Surat and Rajkot. He proceed towards Bharat Jodo Yatra at 7 am on November 22. The Yatra has entered Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, he arrived at Chikalthana Airport at 1.30 pm and left for Surat by plane immediately.

Rahul Gandhi attended public meetings at Surat and Rajkot and returned to Chikalthana airport at 7 pm today. He was accompanied by K C Venugopal.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who is on a Gujarat tour for the party’s election canvassing returned here with Gandhi in the evening and left for Gujarat by a charter plane.

Rahul Gandhi has a night halt at Rama Hotel. President of District Congress Committee Dr Kalyan Kale, City President Shaikh Yusuf, Vilasbapu Autade, Dr Zafar Khan, Ashok Sayyanna, Jagannath Kale, Dr Pawan Dongre, District Congress Committee (Women Cell) president Hema Patil, Dipali Misal, Ujwala Dutt, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, adv Syed Akram, Ibrahim Pathan, Khaled Pathan, Shaikh Athar, Prakash Waghmare, Gaurav Jaiswal and others were present at the airport to welcome their leader.

Activists thronged Mukundwadi to welcome Rahul Gandhi when he was leaving the airport, but he did not stop on the way.