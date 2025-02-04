Rahul Kardile transferred as Nanded collector

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, the state administration issued transfer orders of 13 IAS officers on Tuesday evening.

The district collector of Nanded Abhijit Raut (IAS of 2013 batch) has been transferred as Joint Commissioner, State Tax (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). He will succeeded by Joint Managing Director of Cidco (Navi Mumbai) Rahul Kardile (IAS of 2015 batch).

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner, State Tax (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Milind Kumar Salwe (IAS of 2013 batch) has been transferred as the MDD Commissioner (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). It may be noted that MDD’s additional secretary Vishaka Adhav was given the additional charge as the commissioner in the last week of January 2025.