Raid on Pundliknagar Club

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

NDPS team raids card club in Pundliknagar, detains owner and players on Saturday evening. The card club was operating in a tin shed in Lane No. 4 of Pundliknagar area.

Due to the negligence of the local police station and crime branch NDPS team raids based on confidential information received by PI Geeta Bagwade of the NDPS team, it was revealed that a person named Shivaji Butte was running a card club in a tin shed in Pundliknagar. Following this, Bagwade, along with PSI Sandeep Shinde, police personnel Sandeep Dharmé, Mahesh Ugle, Pathan, Satish Jadhav, Vijay Tribhuvan, and Chhaya Landge, raided the location. During the raid, they found the club owner Shivajirao Devaraj Butte along with the players. The arrested individuals included Dnyaneshwar Shinde, Babasaheb Pawar, Pramod Salve, Laxman Mote, Prashant Salve, Ganesh Chavan, Rahul Chavan, Shankar Waghmare, Ranjit Mukne, Ranveer Nikam, Prashant Jadhav, and Feroz Khan.

A total of Rs. 48,309 in cash was seized, along with their two-wheelers and mobile phones from the players . The total value of the seized items amounted to Rs. 4,23,239. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar police station based on the complaint filed by PSI Shinde.