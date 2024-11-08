Raids on three liquor dens in industrial area

A police team raided three illegal liquor dens in the Waluj industrial zone on Thursday. They seized liquor worth Rs 20,000 and booked four individuals under the MIDC Waluj police station.

Amid the election season, illegal liquor sales have increased in Vadgaon, Ranjangaon, Jogeshwari, and Waluj. Despite the state excise department's inattention to the issue, the police administration has cracked down on the illegal activities. A police team raided a liquor den in Wadgaon (Group No. 5) on Thursday. ASI Pravin Patharkar and his team arrested Lakhan Ravan Gaikwad (Vadgaon) and seized 180 bottles of country liquor worth Rs 6,300. Gaikwad revealed that the den belonged to Yogesh Hajabe (Vadgaon) and that he was paying Rs 500 daily for selling the liquor.

In another case, the police raided an illegal liquor operation in Ranjangaon at 8:30 am on the same day, arresting Tushar Sheshrao Kute ( Kamalapur Chowk) and seizing 48 bottles of country liquor. In the third incident, the crime branch team seized 154 bottles of liquor worth Rs 10,780 from Ramesh Namdev Chavan (24, Pandharpur) at Sandeep Pimple's house in Pandharpur.