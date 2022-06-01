Railway doubling work to get speeded up

Nanded to Nagarsol survey: overview of railway gates, flyovers

Aurangabad, June 1:

The railway doubling work will soon get momentum. In view of this, additional divisional railway manager of the Nanded division of the South Central Railways K Narayan Rao, on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the railway gate and flyovers.

Doubling of the Parbhani-Manmad route has been lingering for the past several months. The Aurangabad-Ankai (Manmad) doubling process is moving on fast track and the tender process for the final location survey was conducted in February. The survey work of this 98 km route is in the final stage. Railway gates and flyovers are becoming a barrier while doubling the railway line.

The design of the railway gate will have to be changed to make it a double track. In addition, there are flyovers on railway tracks in some places. KN Rao conducted a window inspection from Nanded to Nagarsol and back to Nagarsol to Nanded. He inspected the railway gates at various places. He said that it is a regular inspection.

Ignored Shivajinagar railway gate

The work of railway underpass at Shivajinagar has been delayed for past several years. It was expected that the railway officials would inspect the site. But only window inspection was conducted.