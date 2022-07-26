Railway journey to Ahmednagar, Osm, Beed take less time

Aurangabad, July 26:

The train journey from Aurangabad to Ahmednagar, Osmanabad, Bhusaval, Buldhana and Khamgaon will take less time in the coming days by train.

The survey of some routes was completed while at other places, it is in progress. The railway passengers' associations expressed happiness over the works of new railway routes being taken at a fast pace. The status of the survey of new railway routes in the country was made available.

The routes like Aurangabad-Ahmednagar, Osmanabad-Beed-Aurangabad, Aurangabad- Bhusaval, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Jalna-Khamgaon, Jalna-Jalna were included in the survey.

The survey of the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar route was completed and its report was also submitted.

The survey report for the Osmanabad-Beed-Aurangabad route is also ready.

Graphic and traffic field surveys of the Aurangabad-Bhusawal route were done while the process of preparing the budget was underway. The technical report of Aurangabad-Buldhana-Khamgaon was also submitted. The works are being done to begin the electrification of railway tracks of the local railway.