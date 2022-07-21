Railway time-table to hamper for a month

Aurangabad, July 21:

A traffic block will be implemented between July 21 and August 23 between Sarwadi to Kodi due to which the time-table of the trains will be hampered for a month.

Accordingly, Dharmabad - Manmad Marathwada Express will operated on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday will start from Dharmabad with a delay of 60 minutes during the period July 22 to August 24.

CSTM Mumbai - Nanded Tapovan Express will run with 90 minutes delay on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the period of July 21 and August 23.

The Nagarsol to Narsapur Express during this period, will run with 20 minutes delay between Nagarsol and Jalna on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.