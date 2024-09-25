Rain hits city for consecutive 2nd day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rain hit the city on Wednesday for the consecutive second day. It recorded 36.8 mm of rainfall today.

It was raining heavily in the district on Tuesday after 24-day gap. The city experienced rain today again. Its pace was high between 5. 30 pm and 8.30 pm. MGM Weather City Centre recorded 21.3 mm while its Gandheli Centre registered 24.4 mm. There was moderate to heavy rainfall for three hours.

There were puddles on roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city, causing inconvenience to vehicle traffic. This was the second heavy rainfall during the last 48 hours. Chikalthana weather centre registered 13.9 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. Due to the cloudy sky, there was humidity. The rain started at 5.30 pm and its pace increased within a short span. Nearly 43.1 mm rainfall was recorded for two days.

Box

Heavy rain for the next 2 days

There is a possibility of heavy rain for the next two days. Moderate to heavy rain is likely in some places.

(Srinivas Aundhkar, Weather Expert)

Box

Rainfall in September

The date-wise rainfall in the current month in the city is as follows;

Date-------------rainfall in mm

September 2.........85 mm.

September 4-------3.2

September 5--------1.1

September 6---------0.6

September 7------ - 14.8

September 8--------- 0.3

September 10---------2.7

September 15----------2.5

September 24----------- 21.9

September 25------------36.8